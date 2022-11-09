SIU obtains order to freeze assets of former Eskom manager & her husband
It's understood that she siphoned almost R25 million from an Eskom supplier, which was appointed to transport raw material and water from Kendal power station to Kusile power station.
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has obtained a preservation order to freeze assets of a former Eskom manager, her husband and their two children.
The SIU announced its action on Wednesday against Eskom's former middle manager of programme complex projects, Duduzile Moyo and her husband, Mmoloki Moyo.
The order will preserve a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates in Pretoria and two luxury vehicles.
The NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and SIU have obtained a preservation order to preserve a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria - a Mercedes Benz Viano and Chevrolet Utility that belong to former Eskoms Middle Manager Program Complex Projects, Duduzile Moyo.
The High Court in Pretoria also granted an order that preserves a trust and business named after her children and two trustees.
Moyo's pension benefits will also be frozen after she handed in her resignation.