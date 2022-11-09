SIU obtains order to freeze assets of former Eskom manager & her husband

It's understood that she siphoned almost R25 million from an Eskom supplier, which was appointed to transport raw material and water from Kendal power station to Kusile power station.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has obtained a preservation order to freeze assets of a former Eskom manager, her husband and their two children.

The SIU announced its action on Wednesday against Eskom's former middle manager of programme complex projects, Duduzile Moyo and her husband, Mmoloki Moyo.

The order will preserve a luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates in Pretoria and two luxury vehicles.