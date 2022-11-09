Service delivery protests in NW, GP, MP disrupt final matric exams: DBE

The Basic Education Department said it's concerned with the protests taking place in some parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 1,200 grade 12 pupils in Mpumalanga missed an exam because of a violent protest.

The service delivery protests in Vosman and Kwa-Guqa in Emalahleni have left three people wounded and left major service disruptions in the area.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it's concerned about the protests taking place in some parts of the country - while noting with concern the impact of the recent strikes on the ongoing matric exams.

Mpumalanga is one of three provinces where similar incidents occurred – resulting in disruptions to the matric final exams.

"Now the department has noted incidences across the province of Mpumalanga, North West as well as Gauteng which have led to learners not being able to write," said the DBE's Terrence Khala.

The department said the affected learners will be allowed to write the missed exams.

In Gauteng, matric learners missed an economics exam as a result of protests.