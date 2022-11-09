SAHRC gives EFF, Malema ultimatum to retract comments made at WC conference

The Chapter Nine institution said that it had received various complaints from members of the public claiming that Malema made a series of threatening statements against white people.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has threatened to take the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its president, Julius Malema to the Equality Court within 10 days if he does not retract certain statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month.

It said that it also had video recordings backing the allegations against Malema.

"You must never be scared to kill. A revolution demands that at some point there must be killing because the killing is part of a revolutionary act."

This is one of the statements that has landed Malema and the EFF in hot water.

The SAHRC said that it had also noted banners and posters printed with EFF insignia stating that “the honeymoon is over for white people in South Africa”.

In a statement, the commission added that the EFF and Malema must take "undertakings to desist from further promotion of hatred and violence on any ground" within 10 days.