SA waits to see if sanctioned Russian oligarch's yacht will dock

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has vowed to stop that from happening. As a tycoon, Alexey Mordashov has been sanctioned by the EU and US for his links to Russia's Vladimir Putin following the Ukraine invasion.

CAPE TOWN - It remains to be seen if a super yacht owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch will dock in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Reports suggest the Nord yacht, with its R9 billion price tag, left Hong Kong for Cape Town last month.

But the Presidency says South Africa has no legal obligation to prevent the boat's docking.

It's been reported, though, that the Nord has since switched off its location data system, so it's unknown where the yacht is.

A search on fleetmonitor.com shows the vessel was last recorded drifting through the strait of Malacca near Malaysia.