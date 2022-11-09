SA loan deal with France, Germany for clean energy hailed as major step forward

South Africa has signed the loan agreements with the two countries amounting to 600 million euros (R10.7 billion) to support South Africa's move away form its reliance on coal.

JOHANNESBURG - A loan agreement involving South Africa and lenders France and Germany for cleaner energy is being seen as a major step forward, with promises to share knowledge as well.

The signing of the agreements took place at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt.

This is in addition to an 8.5 billion dollar (R151.2 billion) partnership with South Africa - involving the US, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union - announced last year.

Loans have been secured with the French and German public development banks, AFD and KFW.

AFD's regional director for Southern Africa, Audrey Rojkoff, said that most countries around the world were trying to find a balance between short-term trade-offs and the long-term perspective of a future where nature and people prosper.

She said that there would be policy dialogue and knowledge-sharing between those involved.

And to support this, there would be grants by France to assist those involved in the Just Energy Transition Project.

In response, Treasury has welcomed the new initiative and funding, saying this was considering the scale of the required transition to new energy.