Ramaphosa on State visit in Kenya to reinforce economic, ivestment relations

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto to enhance trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Ramaphosa arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday morning after attending the first two days of the international COP27 conference in Egypt.

Kenya said South Africa has always shared the same values and principles with the country and they will continue to stimulate bilateral political and economic matters.

"South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner, as both countries share common values and principles. The two leaders will also witness the signing of instruments on co-operation in correctional services," said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

