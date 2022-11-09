PSA to intensify lunchtime pickets over wage incease: 'We're in full-blown mode'

Pickets are expected to take place at several health facilities in Bloemfontein, at the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town, as well as the Johannesburg prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants’ Association (PSA) vowed to intensify its lunchtime pickets on Wednesday, in its fight for higher wages.

The sector is locked in a bitter battle with the government over wage increases.

The union wants a 6.5% increase but the government is not willing to exceed its offer of 3%.

The pickets are also expected to be the precursor to a national strike later in the week.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker said accepting the government’s lower offer will set a dangerous precedence.

"There’s no use negotiating, this will set the tone for future negotiations in the public sector as well as the rest of the country but as I said we are in full-blown mode.”