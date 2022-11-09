PP impeachment inquiry: Mkhwebane expected to cross-examine a witness

Mkhwebane spent the last week of hearings without her senior counsel and was denied her request to be excused from proceedings.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s section 194 inquiry will continue its hearings Wednesday, with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane expected to cross-examine an earlier witness.

But it’s not clear whether Mkhwebane’s senior counsel advocate Dali Mpofu will make his return to the inquiry after walking out of proceedings in protest two weeks ago.

Today will mark day 33 of the section 194 hearings with Nelisiwe Thejane, an executive manager at the Office of the Public Protector, expected to be cross-examined by Mkgwebane’s legal team.

Thejane gave evidence earlier but was still to be cross-examined by Mkhwebane’s team.

Last week’s witness, head of legal Cornelius van der Merwe is also expected to be cross-examined by Mkhwebane after Thejane.

But Mkhwebane has not indicated to the inquiry when her legal team will return.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Public Protector also addressed the issue of Mkhwebane’s legal costs over the years which have been described as excessive.

The office said the millions paid to several advocates to defend Mkhwebane have been reported to the Auditor-General.

The public protector said it’s also in the process of reviewing its systems, including those relating to the procurement of legal services.