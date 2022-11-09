PP impeachment inquiry: Dali Mpofu returns amid cross-examine of witness

Mpofu left it to advocate Bright Tshabalala to cross-examine Nelisiwe Thejane.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into the public protector’s fitness to hold office continued on Wednesday with the cross-examination of executive manager Nelisiwe Thejane by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has also returned to the committee after walking out of proceedings last month.

The cross-examination of Thejane follows the evidence of another senior official Cornelius van der Merwe.

The inquiry resumed on Wednesday morning with the return of Dali Mpofu to proceedings.

READ: Office of the Public Protector flags Mkhwebane’s legal fees with AG's office

But Mpofu left it to advocate Bright Tshabalala to cross-examine Nelisiwe Thejane.

He questioned Thejane about her qualification and also accused her of making up stories about Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

"You also fall under the same category of the disgruntled employees who come here to make up stories against the public protector - baseless allegations."

But Thejane denied she was a disgruntled employee.

"I disagree with you and I must say I'm not a disgruntled employee, I don't fall into that category".

The inquiry says it will only listen to Mpofu’s reasons for walking out last month at the end of today’s proceedings