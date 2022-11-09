Ports Authority yet to receive request for Russian superyacht to dock in CT

Russian tycoon, Alexey Mordashov's 'Nord' super yacht has been sanctioned by the US and EU for his links to the Kremlin as it wages war in Ukraine and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he doesn't want that yacht anywhere near Table Bay harbour.

CAPE TOWN - The Ports Authority has not received any request for a Russian superyacht to dock in Cape Town.

The mayor had tried to stop the Nord luxury vessel from stopping here, because it's owned by a Russian oligarch who's sanctioned for being friends with President Vladimir Putin.

National government says because he's not been sanctioned by the United Nations, there's no legal justification for such a move.

Sleek, modern, black and white, and kitted out with a helicopter pad, you can sail the high seas in style on Russian tycoon, Alexey Mordashov's Nord super yacht.

But he's been sanctioned by the US and EU for his links to the Kremlin as it wages war in Ukraine.

So, as a political point, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he doesn't want that yacht anywhere near Table Bay harbour.

Nord left Hong Kong, purportedly for Cape Town, on 20 October.

However, according to a search on Fleet Monitor.com, the vessel's switched off its location data system and was last pinged drifting in waters near Malaysia.

Transnet now tells us that in order for Nord to berth, it would have to make a request 72 hours before the time and that has not happened yet.

So, only the yacht's crew members know where they are right now.