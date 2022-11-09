Numsa signs 3-year wage deal with tyre industry employers

It's accepted a 7.5% increase for the first year and a reduced hike of 6% for the two years that follow.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it signed a three-year wage deal with employers in the tyre industry.

The union has also penned other salary agreements for car dealership employees, component manufacturers and petrol attendants.

"The agreement was signed at the end of October and it will be backdated. What this means is that workers will be paid the backdated portion depending on when the payment cycle in the company is implemented, for example, if you are paid monthly the backdated amount will be paid end of November," said Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.