Nedbank Golf Challenge returns from COVID hiatus to celebrate 40th anniversary

Record crowds are expected to grace the occasion over the four-day period when the tournament tees off from Thursday to conclude on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nedbank Golf Challenge makes a special return after a two-year hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarded as the biggest golfing event on South African soil, it returns to play on a momentous 40th anniversary. As always, it is staged at the Gary Player Country Club, located at the Sun City resort in the North West.



With the event reflecting on 40 years of rich history, one is tempted to go down memory lane to the days when the tournament was typically held by "invitation-only", where a select number of professionals got invited (typically 12) to participate and compete for a prize of one million dollars. Typically known as “Africa’s major”, it dates back to 1981 when Johnny Miller won the inaugural title. Over the years, the prestigious trophy boasts an illustrious list of winners including; David Frost, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Branden Grace just to mention a few.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood is back to defend his crown at the Nedbank Golf Challenge this week. The Englishman won the event in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the tournament. Despite Fleetwood struggling with his form, he has shown signs of improvement following a joint-4th finish on the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup.



A strong field of over 60 golfers will tee off on Thursday and amongst those, 10 are South Africans. In attendance are recent DP World Tour winners Ryan Fox, Robert Macintyre and Guido Migliozzi. New Zealander Fox is currently second behind McIlroy in the DP World Tour rankings.

South Africa’s top golfers forming part of the field include 2017 winner, Branden Grace and the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, JC Ritchie, Oliver Bekker, George Coetzee, Justin Walters, Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris, Richard Sterne, and Zander Lombard.

Not only will it hold great promise for competing golfers but there will be great entertainment for the entire occasion, especially the spectators. As such, this will be a memorable week for all.