MUT students unhappy with delays in Xolile Mbatha murder case

MUT students came to the Durban High court expecting that Mlambo, who pleaded guilty to killing their fellow student, would be sentenced. Instead, the matter was postponed.

DURBAN - Mangosuthu University of Technology students in KwaZulu-Natal are unhappy with the recent delays in the murder case of a fellow student, Xolile Mbatha.

Mbatha was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Sanale Mlambo, at a student residence in Durban in July.

A group of MUT students have been attending court proceedings and said that they were hoping that the matter would be finalised on Wednesday.

However, with the case now postponed to next week, the students are calling for harsh sentencing for Mlambo.

Snethemba Mlaba is the student representative: "It is supposed to be over and done with by now. We are not happy now with the ways things unfolded in here. You saw, even the family is not happy, they keep travelling and their money and expenses to travel from Umsinga to Durban and now it’s postponed again."

Mlaba says they want Mlambo to be handed a harsh sentence.

They said that there must be justice for Xolile Mbatha.