Mkhwebane accuses senior PP exec of making false claims against her

Nelisiwe Thejane returned to the Section 194 inquiry for cross-examination after giving evidence earlier on. She was put on the spot by Mkhwebane’s legal team, who questioned her motives for taking the stand.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused a senior Public Protector executive of making up stories about her to the Section 194 inquiry.

Nelisiwe Thejane was being cross-examined by Mkhwebane’s legal team at the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane’s senior counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, also returned to the inquiry after he walked out last month.

Advocate Bright Tshabalala accused Thejane of levelling false allegations against Mkhwebane.

"You’re here to present baseless... or you’re making baseless allegations against the Public Protector. We have established that. You can answer if you like, but I don’t want to waste the inquiry’s time. We know that now."

Thejane told the committee that she was also intimidated by Mkhwebane but she denied being disgruntled.

"I disagree with you. And I must say, I’m not a disgruntled employee," Thejane said.

The hearings have continued, with Mpofu cross-examining Thejane.