Matthew Booth dismisses 'unfounded allegations', says matter is with his lawyers

Booth has responded to allegations of infidelity made by his wife, Sonia Booth against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Matthew Booth has denied all allegations made against him by his wife, Sonia Booth.

Earlier this week, Sonia accused Booth of infidelity, in a series of social media posts that have since gone viral.

"It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with the intention to tarnish my name," he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He added that the matter has been handed over to his attorneys "who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief."