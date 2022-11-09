Go

Matthew Booth dismisses 'unfounded allegations', says matter is with his lawyers

Booth has responded to allegations of infidelity made by his wife, Sonia Booth against him.

Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth denies cheating allegations by his wife. Picture credit: Instagram
Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth denies cheating allegations by his wife. Picture credit: Instagram
09 November 2022 15:30

JOHANNESBURG - Matthew Booth has denied all allegations made against him by his wife, Sonia Booth.

Earlier this week, Sonia accused Booth of infidelity, in a series of social media posts that have since gone viral.

"It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with the intention to tarnish my name," he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He added that the matter has been handed over to his attorneys "who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief."

On Monday, Sonia accused Matthew of having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möllery, revealing 'evidence' of the affair that she says began on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Sonia even hired a Private Investigator.

Twitter was abuzz when Sonia revealed what has now been infamously dubbed, amongst other things the 'cheesecake cheating'.

In response to Matthew's statement, some Twitter users have accused him of defending Bongani rather than his wife.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA