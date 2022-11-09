Maties: We won't accept funding that's against university's values, Constitution

Stellenbosch University says it will not accept funding from donors if it goes against the university's values or infringes on human rights.

Deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, responded to the question during the university's online media briefing on the Khampepe Commission report.

Retired Judge Sisi Khampepe was roped in to probe allegations of racism at the Matie campus.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) called on the Het Jan Marais Nationale Fonds to consider dropping the university as a donor fund recipient.

The fund stipulates that the money would only remain available for as long as Afrikaans enjoyed equal status to English as an academic language at the university.

Ramjugernath said that the university would stand firm in its position on funding.

"We will not accept funding from any donors or funders that go against the values of the Constitution of the country or in any way lead to infringements of human rights. I think as an institution if we do find that case, we would not take funding from these particular donors," Ramjugernath said.

University vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, said that the release of the report was a sobering moment for the university and made for uncomfortable reading.

He added that the finding that black staff and students did not feel welcome at Stellenbosch University was important.

"Despite significant, deliberate transformation efforts to date, which are highlighted in the report, we must face the reality that there's a gap between our intentions with what we've set out to do, there's a gap with regards to the intentions of the numerous transformation initiatives and the implementation thereof."