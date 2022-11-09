Law enforcement conducts intensive probe into ISIS operatives in SA, says FIC

On Monday, the US Treasury announced sanctions targeting companies owned by these alleged members – some of whom are being sanctioned for the second time.

DURBAN - The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) said law enforcement agencies are conducting an intensive investigation into alleged members of the terror group ISIS - who have been operating in this country.

The centre said it was acting on information received from the US.

FIC said it - along with law enforcement agencies - has been studying the activities of the individuals concerned.

“We as the Financial Intelligence Centre and other law enforcement agencies - which includes the hawks, the State Security Agency as well as crime intelligence, South African Police Service and the NPA work closely with the US. We received some early warnings on these individuals and we are actively looking at them," said the FIC's acting executive manager Pieter Alberts.

Alberts said some of these suspects - have in the past - appeared before South African courts.

"These guys are subject to investigations. Some of them appeared in South African courts but some of the cases were provisionally withdrawn in terms of getting evidence around these matters.”

Alberts said that none of these individuals targeted by US sanctions was in custody.