Khampepe report recommends Stellenbosch University review its language policy

The recommendations were made in a 184-page report by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe to the management at Stellenbosch University.

CAPE TOWN -The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has recommended the institution review its language policy - adding that the culture of one of its student residence Huis Marais must be monitored.

The recommendations were made in a 184-page report by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe to the management at Stellenbosch University.

The commission found that while the university has made efforts towards transformation, black students and staff members still feel excluded.

ALSO READ:

The university’s Vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said this was a tipping point for the institution.

"Last week, I received a report from Judge Khampepe at the conclusion of the commission's work. Now our work starts."

The commission began its work in June this year after the university called for an independent inquiry in May.

De Villiers said they’re studying the findings and recommendations of the inquiry.

"Although the commission finds that significant strides have been made towards transformation, we still have much work ahead which is a critical priority for our institution".

The university management will hold a media briefing on the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry report on Wednesday afternoon.