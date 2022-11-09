Khampepe report a tipping point for Stellenbosch University - De Villiers

Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, has described the release of a report into alleged racism at the institution as a tipping point for the campus.

An independent panel, headed by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe, started its work in June this year investigating the claims at university.

The 184-page report makes recommendations on language policy, mentorship and support for students.

It also calls for a better functioning of the equality unit on campus to accelerate transformation.

De Villiers said that he requested the establishment of the external inquiry.

"In May this year, after unsavoury incidents had occurred on our campus, and as a part of Stellenbosch University's ongoing commitment to root out racism and discrimination."

De Villers admitted that there was a gap between university management's transformation efforts and how they were implemented.

"We now have our work cut out. We have to work hard to align these institutional commitments with what is actually happening in practice. In other words, what is the lived experience of our students and staff. So we are now in the process of studying the report and to fully assess its findings and its recommendations and this is a top priority in going forward."