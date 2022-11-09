Joburg Mayor Phalatse calls on private sector to invest in city's Region G

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has called on the private sector to match the R2 billion budget allocated to Region G of the city.

She said that the region, which includes Ennerdale, Lenasia and Eldorado Park, had the highest unemployment rate in Joburg.

Phalatse was speaking at the Golden Connection mayoral tour in Lenasia South on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to address the problems of residents across the city's seven regions.

Amid allegations of corruption against her by political parties in Joburg, she has assured the private sector that the funds would go to good use.

"With the multi-party coalition in office, the money will go where it is intended to go in a responsible and transparent manner."

She said that the partnership with the private sector would improve lives in the region.

"We want to see greater investment in the region from the private sector so that we can see sustained development, including the creation of jobs."

The Golden Connection mayoral tour will move across the city's seven regions in the coming months.