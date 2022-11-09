Imam Haron's death: Aeronautical engineer rubbishes apartheid police's version
An inspection in loco was conducted at the Cape Town and Maitland police stations on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - An aeronautical engineer has turned the apartheid police’s explanation for imam Abdullah Haron’s death on its head.
This is where the imam was detained, interrogated and later found dead.
It was an emotional experience as Haron’s youngest daughter Fatiema Haron-Masoet, joined by her siblings Muhammed Haron and Shamela Shamis attended the inspection in loco at Maitland Police Station.
They wiped away their tears after leaving the confined cell - which had a pungent bad smell - where their father allegedly spent his final days.
Back at the Western Cape High Court, aeronautical engineer Thivash Moodley shared his findings after considering the late imam’s injuries and the apartheid police’s version of his cause of death.
"The pattern of injuries we see on Imam Haron's posterior, interior and laterals is not consistent with somebody falling backwards."
Moodley said Haron had suffered significant injuries to his chest, inner right thigh and calf, both shins and left hamstring that cannot be connected to his alleged fatal fall.