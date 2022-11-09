Imam Haron's death: Aeronautical engineer rubbishes apartheid police's version

An inspection in loco was conducted at the Cape Town and Maitland police stations on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - An aeronautical engineer has turned the apartheid police’s explanation for imam Abdullah Haron’s death on its head.

An inspection in loco was conducted at the Cape Town and Maitland police stations on Tuesday.

This is where the imam was detained, interrogated and later found dead.

It was an emotional experience as Haron’s youngest daughter Fatiema Haron-Masoet, joined by her siblings Muhammed Haron and Shamela Shamis attended the inspection in loco at Maitland Police Station.