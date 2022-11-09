GP's multiparty coalition leaders confident about depriving ANC of power

On Tuesday, Tania Campbell was re-elected as the Mayor of Ekurhuleni – just two weeks after being ousted through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the multiparty coalition in Gauteng said they are confident of remaining in government following the African National Congress (ANC)'s failed bid to regain power in Ekurhuleni.

Campbell’s win was largely made possible by a last-minute breakdown in talks between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC.

In October this year, the ANC in Gauteng set out an ambitious plan to retake all metropolitan municipalities in the province.

These included the City of Joburg, the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane - which are run by DA-led coalitions.

Over a month later and a couple of motions of no confidence – all three metros are still governed by minority multiparty governments.

ActionSA Gauteng leader – Bongani Baloyi – said the fallout between the EFF and the ANC has further strengthened the coalition governments.

“Our interpretation is what happened here actually stabilises Johannesburg. So the coalition will remain in these three metros.”

Baloyi said the coalition governments need more time to undo the many years of mismanagement under ANC rule.