Godongwana optimistic Public Procurement Bill will be tabled by March

The draft bill is set to introduce a single regulatory framework for procurement policies at the local, provincial and national governments.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he's optimistic that the Public Procurement Bill will be tabled before Parliament by March.

The draft bill is set to introduce a single regulatory framework for procurement policies at the local, provincial and national governments.

It will also provide procurement guidelines for state-owned enterprises.

ALSO:

Godongwana briefed the media in Pretoria on Tuesday, following the recent amendments to the preferential procurement regulations.

Godongwana said the draft bill would also create tighter controls to address corruption in the procurement value chain.

"If we table the bill I don't think that by September next year it would have not passed".

Godongwana said the government must double down on its efforts to ensure accountability and transparency.

"I'm making an assumption that no organ of State has got no political oversight."