Ex-Transnet exec, 2 co-accused granted bail in corruption matter

The ex-Transnet boss is accused of signing off on a R25 million payment to a rail maintenance company in 2011 without Transnet's approval.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Transnet executive and two of his co-accused, who were arrested for corruption and money laundering, have been granted bail of R10,000 by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

His two co-accused are former managers of the rail maintenance company and are accused of receiving the R25 million.

The three are expected to return to the Specialised Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on 7 December.