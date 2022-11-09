Ekurhuleni working to get rid of waste crisis, says Mayor Tanya Campbell

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said the City of Ekurhuleni council is working to deal with the waste crisis that has left residents fuming.



Campbell was re-elected as the mayor on Tuesday, after being removed from office in a vote of no confidence last month.

Residents in the city are angry, with refuse piling up around the metro due to trucks breaking down and service providers not being paid.

She said nothing was done about the waste crisis since she left office.

"Before the motion of no confidence, we had already started putting plans as emergency recourses have to take place because now for two and a half weeks it has not been done."

Turning to the city's finances, Campbell said load shedding was to blame for the metro's woes.

"You know when you look at stage 6 load shedding the first stage costs us R2 billion as a city. This time around I'm not sure we don't have the reconciliation yet."

She added that it costs money to keep the lights on.