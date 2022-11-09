Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell returns to overhaul the metro

Residents in the city are angry, with refuse piling up around the metro due to trucks breaking down and service providers not being paid.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said business must continue in the metro - now that she has returned to work.

Campbell was re-elected mayor on Tuesday, after being removed from office last month through an African National Congress (ANC)-sponsored motion of no confidence.

Campbell said there's a plan to correct this including the City of Ekurhuleni's finances.

"The City will certainly not collapse, we are busy with proper and stringent managers to cushion that again. Our forecast is looking at December, so we are looking at a better projector at the moment".

Campbell said while load shedding has cost the metro billions - there have been what she calls instances of sabotage.

"We have had a lot of cases where mini-substations have been vandalised to a point of bakkies just going in, chains being put around them and being pulled out of the ground, water meters just being knocked over."

At the same time - she said there was a need for an investigation into the city's various contracts.

"We have a workforce of 16,000 and what really baffles me is why they were so many contracts. So if you've got your workforce, why aren't they doing their work?"