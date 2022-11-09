Ekurhuleni ANCYL: Multiparty coalitions have not worked in Gauteng

Regional spokesperson Simphiwe Patose says the ANC's failed bid to regain power in the city only spells trouble for residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Youth League in Ekurhuleni says multi-party coalitions have not worked in Gauteng.

Multiparty coalition leader Tania Campbell was re-elected as Mayor on Friday after beating the ANC's Jongizizwe Nhlabathi in a council election.

Patose says poor residents are the hardest hit when executive leadership at municipalities keeps changing.

He says the ANC remains the people's only hope - however, it must get its act together to regain the confidence of the voters.

Patose says a strong and vibrant ANC Youth League has to be the basis of the party's strategy to reclaim sole authority over municipalities.