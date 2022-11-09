EFF denies SAHRC claims that it incited violence, promoted hatred at WC event

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission has threatened to take Malema and the EFF to the Equality Court within 10 days if he does not apologise and retract some statements made during the party’s Western Cape elective conference last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has denied allegations of promoting hatred and inciting violence levelled against it by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

This is one of the statements that the commission has taken issue with.

"Why did Mandela take up a gun? He took up a gun because the revolution had reached a point where there is no longer an alternative but to kill," Malema said.

However, the EFF said that the allegations were not true.

Spokesperson Sinawo Tambo: "The EFF completely refutes the allegations by the South African Human Rights Commission because we think they are not only ignorant but they are baseless and lack appreciation of the political history of South Africa."