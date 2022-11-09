EC woman arrested for allegedly murdering her 4 children

It’s believed that the woman assaulted the children with a hammer.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police said that a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Engcobo for allegedly murdering her four children.

The children were between the ages of two and 11-years-old.

Police said that the bodies of the four children were found in a rondavel on Wednesday morning and the woman was immediately arrested.

Police spokesperson Thembikosi Kinana: "Consequently they suffered serious injuries to their upper bodies. The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation. She is expected to appear in Engcobo Magistrates Court once she's charged."