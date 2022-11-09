Decision to make ID permanent was a game changer - Batohi

In an interview with 702's Mandy Wiener, the NPA's Shamila Batohi said that this was a major step in stopping criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to make the Investigative Directive (ID) permanent was a game changer.

While announcing a list of interventions to respond to recommendations made by the state capture report, Ramaphosa said that the establishment of the ID as a permanent entity within the NPA would go a long way in resolving serious crime.

This is the first time that Batohi has reacted to this decision.

"The announcement by the president that the ID will be permanent and will have the necessary powers is huge and then of course partnerships with the other entities are critical. The ID is not an island and I think learning from the experiences of the past, we need to ensure that the ID works extremely closely with our key partners."

Batohi said that legislation would now have to change to support the ID.

"So once the broader legislative changes happened, we have also approached the minister to grant ID investigators what is referred to as peace officer powers in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, which are very similar powers to what the police have. So that can be done by way of regulations by the minister."

