COP27: World leaders thrust water security into the spotlight

JOHANNESBURG - World leaders at the COP27 summit in Egypt have started talks about water security and the 3.6 billion people who are predicted to be affected by water-related disasters.

African governments are pushing hard to see the continent's environmental challenges addressed.

World leaders continued talks at Sharm el Sheikh to ensure future energy and water security in Africa and across the globe.

The African continent continues to experience water-related disasters – with a United Nations water report stating that 74% of natural disasters are tied to water.

South Africa is being affected by climate change - with an ongoing drought in the Eastern Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

"President Ramaphosa did highlight the need for water security as much as he did not divulge that water-related issues are a serious concern as well as the food one as well," said the Climate Action Network’s Thando Lukuko.

Massive floods in west and central Africa have displaced over five million people in the past few months.

It’s being argued that solutions to the severe consequences of increasing water-related disasters have been discussed over years – but rarely mobilised.