COP27: SA signs €600m loan agreement with France, Germany for cleaner energy

This is in addition to an $8.5 billion partnership by the US, Britain, France Germany and the EU announced last year.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has signed loan agreements with France and Germany amounting to €600 million to support the country's move away from its reliance on coal.

The signing of the agreements took place at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt.

This is in addition to an $8.5 billion partnership by the US, Britain, France Germany and the EU announced last year.

The French and German public development banks, AFD and KFW, have provided the loans directly to the South African government via the National Treasury.

READ: Energy expert questions R9bn World Bank loan to repurpose Komati

The money is aimed at supporting the country's efforts to reduce its reliance on coal by moving towards cleaner energy sources.

This comes after the Just Energy Transition Partnership was announced at COP26 in November last year.

The founding partners of the JETP, known as the international partner's group, pledged to mobilise an initial amount of $8.5 billion over the next three to five years to advance the partnership.

The group has noted that the coal sector in South Africa remains significant to the country's national economy and the livelihood of many communities.

But there is agreement that South Africa needs to move away from coal to cleaner energy.