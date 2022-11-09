CoCT sets aside R66m to expand law enforcement college, train better officers

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city was taking on the national responsibility of ensuring safety for its residents.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape says it has put aside R66 million for the next three years to expand the city's law enforcement college to produce more well-trained officers.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and the mayoral committee member for Safety, JP Smith, visited one of the colleges on Tuesday to highlight the intentions to add more trainee officers.

"It was a pleasure to visit the facility where 375 trainee officers are currently undergoing training. This budget allocation includes 25 additional training staff to deliver on our expanded training needs over the years ahead. We're also in the process of constructing a brand new training facility at Muizenberg," the mayor said.

Hill-Lewis added that the city was taking on the national responsibility of ensuring safety for its residents.

"National government's failure of policing leadership is evident in the chronic under-resourcing of the Western Cape and in Cape Town. Here in the City of CApe Town, we are building our own municipal police force into aproper crime-fighting force and we are doing everything we can, within our resources and ability, to make residents safer."