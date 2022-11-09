Broos admits Bafana Bafana are behind in their development

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded that it has taken longer than he expected to develop the national team into his ideal version.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded that it has taken longer than he expected to develop the national team into his ideal version.

The Belgian admitted that criticism of him and his players had robbed them of their self-belief. Speaking at the announcement of his 23-man squad to take on Mozambique and Angola in international friendlies in Mbombela later this month, Broos said that he thought the reviews of his squad and their performances had been unfair.

“I wanted to be a little further, but we’ve had bad luck. We’ve played teams that were better than us and lost every time. Then came a lot of criticism from guys who don’t know so much about football. They criticised us, they criticised me and took the confidence from the players. We weren’t confident anymore even when we had very good qualifiers for the World Cup – we lost one game, we won four - yet we still had critics. That is not normal,” said Broos.

He acknowledged that the development of the team had taken a bit longer than he expected but feels that with the current Bafana team, he has found the core group that would form part of his squad and hopes to build consistency.

“We have it now and the results have to follow,” Broos said

Broos has overseen the 1996 Afcon champions for the past 18 months. He was tasked with qualifying for the World Cup, starting in 11 days’ time, but failed when his team lost to Ghana in their final group game.

The upcoming friendlies on 17 and 20 November, will be in preparation for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, where South Africa will play Liberia in March in two matches – home and away. Should Bafana win both, they’ll secure qualification for the tournament, a feat the team has achieved once in the last 4 editions.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Grant Kekana, Rushine de Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba

Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Monnapule Saleng

Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Fagrie Lakay, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota