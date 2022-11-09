Bongo plans to plead not guilty in corruption case

Bongo and his several co-accused – which include private entities – have been charged with 69 counts of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption-accused African National Congress Member of Parliament Bongani Bongo said he planned to plead not guilty in the case against him and 17 others.

He insists that the case is politically motivated.

Bongo and his co-accused made a brief appearance in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Their charges involve R74 million paid by the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department during the purchasing of two farms.

The deal dates back to 2011.

At the time – Bongo worked as a legal advisor in the department.

The State alleged that the accused worked together to manipulate procurement processes resulting in the State paying more than it should have to buy the two farms.

Bongo denied any wrongdoing in this regard.

"And I did say that the plea is of not guilty. The charges have nothing to do with me personally."

The case was postponed to next Wednesday.

This is to allow a newly-appointed lawyer of one of the accused to familiarise himself with the case.