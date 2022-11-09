Batohi: Effects of state capture no longer prevalent at NPA

In an interview with 702's Mandy Wiener, Batohi said that many at the NPA had merely continued working during the years of state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said that the effects of state capture were no longer prevalent at the authority, with the focus being on rebuilding the organisation over the past few years.

"I don't think it's factionalised anymore. Even during state capture, one of the strengths of the NPA is your rank and file prosecutors just wanted to serve the victims and survivors of crime and to bring justice."

She said that it was just the senior leaders who were involved in state capture.

"It was really at the senior leadership levels where they seemed to have lost the plot. So, when I took office, you still had a groundswell of prosecutors in the NPA who wanted to take the NPA back to being the organisation that they were proud of."

Batohi said that progress had been made in rebuilding the NPA.

"I'm really pleased to say that we're not where we want to be but we're really far from where we started and I'm really pleased with the progress we've made in terms of trying to rebuild this house."

