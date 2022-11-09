Ahead of strike, public service workers say the cost of living is unbearable

The PSA's Mandy Modise said that the workers were struggling to keep their lights on and were struggling to put food on the table.

MEREDALE - Public service workers say the cost of living is unbearable as they prepare for a massive strike over wages.

The sector is disgruntled after government refused to budge from its offer of a 3% wage increase.

Workers want increases in line with inflation.

Public sector workers outside the Johannesburg prison have hit out at government’s response to their pleas for higher wages.

The picket outside the prison gates is a part of the build-up to a massive strike across the country on Thursday.

While prison wardens are considered essential workers and barred from engaging in strike action while on duty, the Public Servants Association (PSA) said that they haven't been exempt from the socio-economic pressures.

The PSA's Mandy Modise said that the workers were struggling to keep their lights on and were struggling to put food on the table.

"Without an increase for the past three years, civil servants are suffering."

The union is set to march to the Treasury in Pretoria on Thursday, while workers in Durban will hand over a memorandum to the KwaZulu-Natal premier and workers in Cape Town will march to Parliament.