Activists mull next move in fight against River Club development

On Tuesday, the courts overturned a previous order halting Amazon from building its headquarters at the site in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Activists against a development at the River Club in Observatory are considering their next move after a court order cleared the controversial construction.

Activists and civil lobbyists are disappointed.

They celebrated when construction was interdicted earlier this year.

However, the latest judgment allows Amazon to continue with its R4.6 billion development.

The Liesbeeck Leisure Property Trust, representing the US tech giant, is relieved, reiterating that all Capetonians will benefit.

Those opposed, however, insist that the development will destroy the ancestral land's Khoisan heritage and ecology.

They describe their fight for representation as honourable.

Activists, including Tauriq Jenkins, who's been criticised in the latest judgment for his legal conduct, said that they were studying the ruling before deciding what to do next.