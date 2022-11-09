84 disputes submitted by ANC branches ahead of elective conference - Mashatile

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said that a national dispute resolution committee, chaired by Mduduzi Manana, had been established to deal with the issues.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been over 84 disputes submitted by African National Congress (ANC) branches ahead of the party’s national conference.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said that the majority of them were appeals that had been escalated to national levels.

Mashatile did not specify what these disputes were related to but Eyewitness News understands that many branches are unhappy about being disqualified from participating in the upcoming conference.

He said that about 85% of ANC branches across the country had submitted their nominations.

"The plan is to deal with all disputes before the conference starts so we don't get to conference and delegates are raising disputes," Mashatile said.