Two people arrested in connection with deadly shooting during Mpumalanga protest

Police say a 50-year-old woman was fatally shot during the protest, while two others sustained injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested following the shooting of three people during a protest over power cuts in Vosman.

The protests, which have been going on for weeks in the area, turned violent on Monday.

The police say they are on high alert in the Witbank area.

The protests have resulted in disruptions to the N4, which was barricaded on Tuesday night.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala: "We have heightened our visibility to monitor the situation in the area following that particular protest which affected services including the process of writing examinations."

Mohlala said that investigations were continuing.

"We are not yet certain who shot the 50-year-old woman. However, we have launched an immediate investigation."

Meanwhile, the police have also attended to another protest in Kwa-Guqa extension, with looting and a shopping centre being set alight.

The police say the N4 has now been re-opened but motorists should use the road with caution.