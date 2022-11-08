Springboks to face France with five player changes

Former SA under-20 flyhalf Manie Libbok has been included on the bench - it’s the first time he has been named in the matchday squad for a test match.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes and two positional switches to the Bok team that lost to Ireland last weekend.

South Africa (SA) will face France on Saturday in Marseille, their second test of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour that will take place at the Stade Velodrome (one of the stadiums that will be used for next year's Rugby World Cup).

In terms of the changes, Willie le Roux will slot back into the starting team at fullback, which sees Cheslin Kolbe move to the right wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse to the left wing, while Makazole Mapimpi has been named among the replacements.

The other change in the backline sees Faf de Klerk start at scrumhalf in place of Jaden Hendrikse.

Nienaber also made changes to his forward pack, with tighthead prop Frans Malherbe packing down in a new-look front row next to Ox Nche (prop) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), while Franco Mostert makes the jump from the bench to the starting lineup to fill the void left by injured lock Lood de Jager.

Former SA Under-20 flyhalf Manie Libbok has been included on the bench - it’s the first time he has been named in the matchday squad for a test match. The rest of the replacement bench sees has Cobus Reinach in the mix who will provide cover at scrumhalf, as well as Steven Kitshoff (prop), Malcolm Marx (hooker) and Marvin Orie (lock).

Nienaber opted for a split of five forwards and three backs on the bench for this Test.

“One of the changes was injury-enforced as Lood suffered a shoulder injury against Ireland, while we opted to make a few tactical personnel changes for the challenge that we expect France to pose,” said Nienaber.

“We know what each of the players in this squad can do, and we thought these combinations fit this specific game.

“A guy like Cobus will also bring a different dimension to our attack, and it is a bonus that he knows the conditions in France and has also played with some of their players.

“Manie, meanwhile, has showed his big match temperament in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and he has been training well since joining the team, so if he gets a run, it will be a great occasion to make his Test debut. It is going to be a challenging game, but it doesn’t get better than playing against the second-ranked team in the world on your debut.”

Nienaber expected a big onslaught from the French and said this would be a good test for the team with an eye on next year’s Rugby World Cup, which will be hosted in France.

“France have showed in the last year what a force they can be, and they come off a morale-boosting victory against Australia, so we know we are in for,” said Nienaber.

“Facing France, who are ranked second in the world, on their home patch at what we expect will be a full stadium is great preparation for next year, as the players will experience first-hand what they are in for.

“We will also be playing at this stadium during the World Cup, so this match will be good for us in many ways.”

Looking at the threat France could pose, Nienaber said: “They have a good pack of forwards who pride themselves on their set pieces and talented backs who can spark something from nothing, so they will test us all around.

“That said, we know what our players are capable of, and if we had capitalised on more of our opportunities against Ireland we could have been on the right end of the scoreboard. The reality is that we lost against the best team in the world at home in front of a capacity crowd by three points.”

The Boks are looking to bounce back from a 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Nienaber said: “We’ve spoken about what went wrong last week and we are working hard on rectifying those areas so that we can play to our potential and make the nation proud this weekend.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22pm (SA time).

Springbok team to face France in Marseille:

15 – Willie le Roux

14 – Cheslin Kolbe

13 – Jesse Kriel

12 – Damian de Allende

11 – Kurt-Lee Arendse

10 – Damian Willemse

9 – Faf de Klerk

8 – Jasper Wiese

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain)

5 – Franco Mostert

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Frans Malherbe

2 – Bongi Mbonambi

1 – Ox Nche

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Steven Kitshoff

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Marvin Orie

20 – Kwagga Smith

21 – Cobus Reinach

22 – Manie Libbok – uncapped

23 – Makazole Mapimpi