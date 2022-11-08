Go

SA brings home silver medal from Fast5 Netball World Series

Not only did Team South Africa finish the tournament as silver medallists, but the Proteas' Nicholé Taljaard was also named Player of the Series.

South Africa's Fast 5 netball team showing off their silver medals. The 2022 Fast5 Netball World Series tournament took place over the weekend of 5 and 6 November in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is bringing home a silver medal from the recent Fast5 Netball World Series tournament.

The 2022 Fast5 Netball World Series tournament took place over the weekend of 5 and 6 November in Christchurch, New Zealand.

South Africa went down 34-20 to Australia on Sunday in the final.

This is the first time Australia has ever won the FAST5 Netball World Series.

The SA Fast5 team went into the competition with a new coaching team.

Martha Mosoahle-Samm and Erin Burger were recently appointed as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, and this was their first assignment.

"At the end of the competition, Proteas' head coach Martha Mosoahle-Samm said: “The tournament was great and competition between teams on another level. As a team, we are very privileged to have been part of this tournament. Making it to the final was a blessing on its own and I am proud of my players."

Not only did Team South Africa finish the tournament as silver medallists, but Proteas' Nicholé Taljaard was also named Player of the Series.

The hosts New Zealand had won seven of the previous nine Fast5 Netball World Series tournaments but had to settle for a bronze medal this time.

England finished fourth, Uganda fifth and Jamaica sixth.

