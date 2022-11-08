Ramaphosa appeals to Cop27 chair for higher-scale funding schemes for SA
The International Partners Group of five nations has already given South Africa's Just Energy transition investment plan the go ahead at the climate talks.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to the chairperson at the Conference of the Parties (Cop27) meeting in Egypt for higher-scale funding streams and technological support for South Africa.
They plan to make an additional R10 billion available to South Africa on top of the already agreed upon $8.5 billion for the first phase of the programme.
South Africa is looking to move away from coal-fired power stations to renewable energy to reduce the severity of climate change.
Ramaphosa called on developed countries to honour their commitments: “Because failing to honour these commitments breaks trust and confidence in the process.”
He said that international funding institutions needed to transform for the plans to move forward: “At present, multilateral support is out of reach of the majority of the world’s population due to landing policies that are risk-averse and carry onerous costs.”