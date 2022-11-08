Ramaphosa appeals to Cop27 chair for higher-scale funding schemes for SA

The International Partners Group of five nations has already given South Africa's Just Energy transition investment plan the go ahead at the climate talks.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to the chairperson at the Conference of the Parties (Cop27) meeting in Egypt for higher-scale funding streams and technological support for South Africa.

The International Partners Group of five nations has already given South Africa's Just Energy transition investment plan the go-ahead at the climate talks.

They plan to make an additional R10 billion available to South Africa on top of the already agreed upon $8.5 billion for the first phase of the programme.