Ramaphosa appeals to Cop27 chair for higher-scale funding schemes for SA

The International Partners Group of five nations has already given South Africa's Just Energy transition investment plan the go ahead at the climate talks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS
08 November 2022 14:41

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to the chairperson at the Conference of the Parties (Cop27) meeting in Egypt for higher-scale funding streams and technological support for South Africa.

They plan to make an additional R10 billion available to South Africa on top of the already agreed upon $8.5 billion for the first phase of the programme.

South Africa is looking to move away from coal-fired power stations to renewable energy to reduce the severity of climate change.

Ramaphosa called on developed countries to honour their commitments: “Because failing to honour these commitments breaks trust and confidence in the process.”

He said that international funding institutions needed to transform for the plans to move forward: “At present, multilateral support is out of reach of the majority of the world’s population due to landing policies that are risk-averse and carry onerous costs.”

