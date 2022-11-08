R74m corruption case against ANC MP Bongani Bongo and 11 others postponed
Bongo and his co-accused face 69 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening of the Public Finance Management Act in a land deal dating back to 2011.
JOHANNESBURG - The R74 million fraud and corruption case against African National Congress MP Bongani Bongo and 11 others has been postponed to next Wednesday.
It's alleged that the accused acted jointly to defraud the Mpumalanga human settlements department during the purchase of two farms.
They appeared in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s postponement was to allow the State to respond to a request for case particulars after one of the accused arrived in court with a new legal representative.
The State said Bongo was a legal advisor in the department at the time.
The prices of the two properties were allegedly inflated and the farm owners paid less than the amount agreed to by the department. The rest of the money was allegedly split between the accused.
But Bongo claims the case is politically motivated: “I’m on record that this has nothing to do with a criminal investigation whatsoever.”
Meanwhile, the State expressed concern with Tuesday's postponement, accusing the suspects of employing delay tactics.