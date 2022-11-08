Public sector union promises to intensify lunchtime pickets

Pickets are expected to take place at several health facilities in Bloemfontein, at the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town, as well as the Johannesburg prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants’ Association says it will intensify its lunchtime pickets on Tuesday in its fight for higher wages.

Public sector workers are locked in a bitter battle with the government over wage increases.

The union wants a 6.5% increase but government is not willing to exceed its offer of 3%.

The pickets are also expected to be the precursor to a national strike later in the week.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker said accepting the government’s lower offer will set a dangerous precedent.

“There’s no use negotiating, this will set the tone for future negotiations in the public sector as well as the rest of the country but as I said we are in full blown mode.”