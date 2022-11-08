Phala Phala: Panel to assess whether Parly should launch inquiry into Ramaphosa

The Presidency said on Tuesday Ramaphosa met Sunday's deadline to make his submission to the independent panel.

CAPE TOWN - The panel investigating the Phala Phala issue will assess whether there is sufficient evidence for Parliament to proceed with a section 89 inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo will now process the president's submission and other evidence before reverting to the National Assembly.

Making his submission to the section 89 panel on Monday, Ramaphosa denied violating his oath of office regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Ramaphosa stands accused of violating exchange controls and trying to cover up the burglary at his farm where foreign currency was allegedly stolen.

Ramaphosa said his submission to the independent panel “affirmed his committed cooperation with due process”.

He said he has always made certain that throughout his tenure as president, he will abide by his oath of office and set an example with respect to the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa, “categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way” and also denied that he was guilty of any of the allegations made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser and others.

The panel has 30 days to conclude its deliberations before reporting to the National Assembly.