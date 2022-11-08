Office of the Public Protector flags Mkhwebane’s legal fees with AG's office

The chapter nine institution said, in a statement, the issue of Mkhwebane's legal fees which have been called excessive by some parties was also being dealt with by Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Public Protector said on Tuesday it has reported the issue of Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees to the Office of the Auditor-General.

Responding to calls for an investigation or audit into the expenditures incurred by the institution over the last number of years, the Constitution's Chapter 9 institution said, in a statement, the issue of Mkhwebane's legal fees that have been called excessive by some parties was also being dealt with by Parliament.

Mkhwebane’s legal fees have been a focal point of the ongoing Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Some parties have called for a forensic investigation into the office’s spending.

In the statement, the acting public protector's spokesperson Ndili Msoki stated that there was a process under way in Parliament, which amongst other issues, was tasked with considering the matter of legal fees.

He said whilst awaiting the outcomes of the process, the institution had already reported the matter to the Auditor-General and confirmation was received that the matter would be looked into in the next audit.

He said in the interim, the Office of the Public Protector was in the process of reviewing its systems, which included those relating to the procurement of legal services.