Nomzamo Park massacre suspects expected to appear in court

The suspects allegedly stormed into the tavern and randomly opened fire, killing around 16 people in July.

FILE: Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of 10 July 2022. Sixteen people were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
08 November 2022 11:56

JOHANNESBURG - The five suspects linked to the massacre at the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park are expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Orlando, Soweto on Tuesday.

They last appeared in court in October and the date had been postponed until Tuesday.

But, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane says she expects a further postponement.

"We cannot be for sure or certain enough to say that all of them will appear. I was also told that this is only a provisional date. They will be giving me the next date."

