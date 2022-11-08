'No use negotiating': PSA to intensify pickets in fight with govt over wages

The union wants a 6.5% increase but government is not willing to exceed its offer of 3%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said that it would intensify its lunchtime pickets on Tuesday in its fight for higher wages.

The sector is locked in a bitter battle with government over wage increases.

The union wants a 6.5% increase but government is not willing to exceed its offer of 3%.

Pickets are expected to take place at several health facilities in Bloemfontein, at the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town, as well as the Johannesburg prison.

The pickets are also expected to be the precursor to a national strike later in the week.

PSA spokesperson, Claude Naicker, said that accepting government’s lower offer would set a dangerous precedent.

"There’s no use negotiating. This will set the tone for future negotiations in the public sector as well as the rest of the country but as I said, we are in full-blown mode."