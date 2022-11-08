Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case focuses on authenticity of bank statements

The state also led evidence to corroborate the testimony of Johanna Heineke, a forensic liaison manager at Vodacom.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in the Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case in the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday focused on the authenticity of bank statements as the trial continued.



Heineke was called to verify the authenticity of the cell phone data.

The state focused on authenticating the evidence brought by two new witnesses on Tuesday.

But the evidence from both received objections from the defence.

Standard Bank investigating unit's Mark Momberg's evidence was questioned after discrepancies were picked up in bank statements.

The defence reminded the court that a ruling on whether the over 3,000 pages of cell phone data would be allowed to be used as evidence in the trial is still pending.

The State prosecutor then concentrated on validating the records brought as evidence.

“I can vouch that this data has been downloaded directly from the system with the Vodacom logo. If I downloaded it yesterday, today, tomorrow it will remain the same. The contents of the information will not differ.”

The matter continues on Wednesday with the defence expected to cross-examine Vodacom's forensic liaison manager.